TSR Inc. (TSRI) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Contrasting side by side

Since TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.06 N/A 1.26 25.47

Demonstrates TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

TSR Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TSR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. TSR Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 21.55% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of TSR Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Iron Mountain Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23% Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39%

For the past year TSR Inc. had bullish trend while Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated beats TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.