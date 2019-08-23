TSR Inc. (TSRI) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 Ebix Inc. 49 1.99 N/A 3.02 15.22

Demonstrates TSR Inc. and Ebix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TSR Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means TSR Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TSR Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ebix Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TSR Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ebix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TSR Inc. and Ebix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Ebix Inc. is $81.5, which is potential 126.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TSR Inc. and Ebix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 78.3% respectively. TSR Inc.’s share held by insiders are 56.44%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.9% of Ebix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year TSR Inc. had bearish trend while Ebix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ebix Inc. beats TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.