Tsp Capital Management Group Upped Its Stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by $1.03 Million; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Lowered by $8.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 5.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 18/04/2018 – Facebook makes changes to comply with a strict new EU privacy law – and US users will see them too; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS “l DON’T THINK THERE’S BEEN ANY MEANINGFUL IMPACT” ON USER NUMBERS BUT ADDS “LOOK, IT’S NOT GOOD” – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Is Pummeled by User-Data Blowback; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 2.08M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – UNDERGROUND INSPECTION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT ONE WEEK, AND OPERATIONS AT MASAKHANE MINE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin Proceeding According to Plan; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RETURN OF WORKERS TO SURFACE DELAYED BY ELEVATOR; 04/05/2018 – South Africa’s Sibanye to replace KPMG as auditor in 2019; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 30/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – MINE RESCUE TEAMS WERE IMMEDIATELY MOBILISED AND THREE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN LOCATED AND HAVE BEEN INTERACTING WITH RESCUE TEAMS

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.37 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

