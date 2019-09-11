Tsp Capital Management Group Upped Its Stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) as Stock Price Rose; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Stake in Macatawa Bk (MCBC) as Valuation Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 3.35 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Backs 2018 View; 30/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SAYS 13 MINERS TRAP AFTER SEISMIC EVENT: EWN; 23/03/2018 – Sibanye Rejects Union Claim That 79 Workers Trapped at Kloof; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PRODUCTION FROM REST OF MINES MAKING UP DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL; 06/03/2018 REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES & UPSIZES $REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 42,374 shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 184 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 4,184 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,446 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 61,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 2,500 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 11,957 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Company reported 12,903 shares. 48,510 were reported by Century. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 1.07 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 174,472 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 76,131 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.59M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc holds 17,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 8,449 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

