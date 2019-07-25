Tsp Capital Management Group Upped Its Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Position by $1.03 Million; Share Price Declined; Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Jefferies Group Trimmed Its Position by $5.19 Million as Stock Declined

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 112,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 127,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 4.05M shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 2.50M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – LONMIN SAYS SIBANYE TRANSACTION `IS PROGRESSING ON SCEDULE’; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE STILLWATER SPOKESMAN WELLSTED COMMENT BY PHONE; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 14/05/2018 – Lonmin insists Sibanye takeover remains on track; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THREE OF FIVE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN RETURNED TO SURFACE, ONE OF WHOM SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sibanye sells majority stake in Canadian palladium-copper project – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sibanye full-year gold production just misses guidance, platinum beats view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,764 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 3,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 48,373 shares stake. 187,044 are held by Levin Cap Strategies L P. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.16% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 25,676 shares. Nuwave Llc has 0.15% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2,804 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 154 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 10,859 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 115,373 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.09% or 44,321 shares in its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 9,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 33,600 were reported by Yorktown & Research Inc. Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.24% or 1.17 million shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 313,700 shares to 377,800 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 10,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:DNR).