Tsp Capital Management Group Trimmed Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holding as Shares Rose; Walnut Private Equity Partners Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 61,846 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 796,337 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 33,493 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company reported 6,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.11% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 888,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 302,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 28,077 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Natixis owns 466,900 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 409,106 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 928,908 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 11,512 shares. C V Starr & has 7.7% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 111,469 were reported by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7.16M shares. Westwood Group Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Blair William And Il owns 8,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Incorporated has 22,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16M worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,989 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 10,983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). First Financial Corporation In holds 0.06% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 1,250 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 182,551 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. 1,246 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Penn Management Co Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 26,808 shares. First Manhattan has 294,391 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 4,585 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 37,575 shares.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93 million for 22.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.