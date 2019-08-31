Tsp Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Comcast New (Prn) (CMCSA) by $1.31 Million; East Coast Asset Management Boosted Its Heico New (HEI.A) Stake by $307,020

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04M, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 270,209 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wheatland Advsr stated it has 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated reported 18,910 shares. Monetary Management Grp owns 68,816 shares. 104,692 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Inc. Shine Investment Advisory has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whittier has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 166,491 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability has 10,242 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest holds 1.54% or 87,405 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited reported 236,026 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,370 shares. Architects reported 3,702 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.42B for 14.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.