Tsp Capital Management Group Stake In Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Was Lifted; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Stake by $3.50 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 38,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 210,322 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, down from 248,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.99M shares traded or 66.49% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.