Tsp Capital Management Group Raised Its Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holding; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position Held by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 551,852 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 2.95 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Believes That This Uncertainty Is Unwarranted; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Sibanye’s Lonmin takeover faces British antitrust scrutiny; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 14/05/2018 – BlueCrest Capital Management Takes Short Positions in Lonmin, Sibanye Gold; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Sibanye Makes the Case for Speedy Approval of Lonmin Deal; 23/03/2018 – Sibanye Rejects Union Claim That 79 Workers Trapped at Kloof; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye, Redefine as South African Troubles Mount

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sibanye sells majority stake in Canadian palladium-copper project – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union calls Sibanye labor verification outcome ‘flawed’ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Jumped on Tuesday – Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sibanye-Stillwater says five-month gold strike over – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 88,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Interest Group Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Moreover, Nwq Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.4% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). King Luther Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). M&T Bank & Trust invested in 94,322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 67,988 shares. 52,340 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 21,766 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 58,724 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Lc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.