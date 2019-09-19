Tsp Capital Management Group Position in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Has Trimmed by $532,180; Tci Wealth Advisors Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL)

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1149.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 86,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $222.96. About 4.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 4,448 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares to 45,524 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,958 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Cap Mgmt Lc holds 23,054 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 19,442 shares. Barnett has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.35M shares. Stonebridge Capital Management owns 46,280 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Trellus Management Co Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 2,047 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn owns 13,077 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 15,485 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interactive Finance Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,727 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Water (AWK) Arm to Invest $0.65M in Water Treatment – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aqua America’s (WTR) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ann L. Noble Named to Board of Directors of Middlesex Water Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.