Tsp Capital Management Group Position in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Decreased by $1.18 Million; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $2.94 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 5.18M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 53,566 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 29,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commerce Of Vermont has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 72 shares. Brown Advisory owns 25,901 shares. 441,309 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc reported 18,500 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.75% or 213,400 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Pictet Asset accumulated 73,744 shares or 0% of the stock. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Com reported 93,830 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 62,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Northern Tru Corp owns 1.17M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $74.78 million for 7.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in CommScope (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 7 Tech Stocks With Over 20% Upside – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.74M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.