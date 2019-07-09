Tsp Capital Management Group Position In Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Was Has Lifted; Team (TISI) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $448,290

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 26,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 221,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 403,691 shares traded or 89.12% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 23.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 201,298 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 178.95% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. TISI’s profit will be $4.56M for 24.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.73% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21,152 shares to 185,209 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 480,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).