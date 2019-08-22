Tsp Capital Management Group Lowered Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Position By $1.18 Million; Daktronics (DAKT) Sentiment Is 1.4

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX)’s stock rose 10.36%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 153,465 shares with $8.59 million value, down from 174,850 last quarter. Middlesex Water Co (Prn) now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 24,414 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 59 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 42 cut down and sold their equity positions in Daktronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 23.33 million shares, down from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Daktronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 33 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. for 328,016 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 135,295 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.47% invested in the company for 205,526 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 247,050 shares.

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $279.86 million. It operates through five divisions: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 37,064 shares traded. Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) has declined 24.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

