Tsp Capital Management Group Increases Position in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL); Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 695,479 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 2.88 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold Refinances Its Revolving Credit Facility On Improved Terms; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 30/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Believes That This Uncertainty Is Unwarranted; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE’S PROPOSED PURCHASE OF LONMIN IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19M for 53.02 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,629 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).