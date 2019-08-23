Tsp Capital Management Group Increases Position in Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS); Profit Investment Management Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) Trimmed by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 188,508 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $349.73. About 100,247 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Equifax teaming up with FICO to sell consumer data – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on March 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO Announces Earnings of $1.10 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royce Premier Fund 2nd Quarter Manager Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FICO Announces Earnings of $2.12 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru owns 8,630 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 134,414 shares. Profit Inv Management Ltd Com holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 14,500 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cibc Markets Corporation holds 28,600 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 747 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 8,510 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Adirondack Trust invested in 0% or 15 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.64% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Shelton Cap invested in 0.01% or 482 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ami Asset Management has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 30,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 12,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 175 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com has 16,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,555 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Herald Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 550,000 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 11,198 shares. Synovus stated it has 1,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 76,443 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 1,316 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Lc reported 0.04% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Tower Ltd Com (Trc) reported 309 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 30,735 shares. 3,964 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership.