Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holding; Congress Asset Management Company Upped Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $4.57 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 294,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.81M, up from 269,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 230,119 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 394 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 79,692 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Sun Life Fin has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 142 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc has 1,169 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 6,593 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Regions Fincl owns 9,441 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 6,109 shares. Carroll Associate holds 430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.85% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 67,606 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.04% or 4,041 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce holds 0.04% or 2,405 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Invest Limited Company stated it has 408,755 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,486 shares to 682,418 shares, valued at $94.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 18,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,466 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 1,075 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Company accumulated 10,400 shares. 40,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. 12,244 are held by Art Advisors Ltd. Renaissance Lc stated it has 16,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Herald Invest Management Limited holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 550,000 shares. Regions accumulated 15,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 309 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 175 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc invested in 830,199 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 77 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,198 shares. Winch Advisory Lc has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 3,541 shares.