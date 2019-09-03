Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holding by $1.40 Million; Stock Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35M market cap company. It closed at $14.99 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Misses Q2 EPS by 14c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hydrogenics – Disappointing FY2018 But Management Projecting Better Times Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics Announces US$20.5 million Private Placement and Technology Partnership with Air Liquide – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 8,000 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 550,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,588 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 30,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 77 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 76,443 shares. Manatuck Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,400 shares. Renaissance Technology invested in 16,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 1,316 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 3,964 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 30,735 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 8,555 shares. Regions Fin Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,191 shares to 271,449 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.