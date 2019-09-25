Tsp Capital Management Group Holds Position in Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS); Eagle Asset Management Raised Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position by $1.25 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 104,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.91 million, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 317,675 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,796 activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 17,505 shares to 117,872 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caleres Inc by 21,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,946 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.