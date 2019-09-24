Tsp Capital Management Group Holding in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Has Trimmed by $532,180; Holder Family Management Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 15,017 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved Nasdaq:MSEX – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks to Protect Portfolio in a Capricious Market – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Tournament Raises Funds for Connecting Generations – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tidewater Vice President to Serve on Delaware EPSCoR Committee – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects invested in 0.18% or 16,415 shares. 10,282 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc stated it has 190 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc holds 20,234 shares. Caprock Grp reported 3,375 shares stake. Sei reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Principal Gp reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 55 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 118,209 shares. Next Financial Group stated it has 3,426 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru Communication invested in 24,501 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability holds 2,078 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 7,650 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

