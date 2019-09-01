Tsp Capital Management Group Holding in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holder Jd Capital Management Upped Position by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 32,378 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co reported 55,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 83,742 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 218,223 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,505 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Research And invested in 0.07% or 17,485 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough owns 21,681 shares. Cypress Group invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 13,000 were reported by Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 146,462 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated reported 119,056 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Capital World Investors has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grand Jean Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,400 shares. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 127,839 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.