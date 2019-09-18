Tsp Capital Management Group Holding in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Apogee Enterprises Com Stk (APOG) by $305,687

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk (APOG) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 5,459 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237,000, down from 12,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.35% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 984,249 shares traded or 413.62% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 62,798 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 9,900 shares. Sit Investment Associate holds 4,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 72 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 7,870 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 20 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 24,918 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited has 166,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) or 106,164 shares. Engaged Capital reported 1.69M shares or 8.93% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 97,432 shares. Riverhead Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 4,685 shares. Hcsf Management Ltd Company reported 330,000 shares or 9.27% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 114 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 10,947 shares to 18,074 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 25,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 21.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.01% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Vanguard Grp accumulated 1.03M shares. 23,433 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Blackhill Capital holds 6,666 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. International Group invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Teton Advsr holds 0.16% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 28,533 shares. Pnc Financial Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,886 shares. 13,365 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Eaton Vance holds 58,794 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 625,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Sei holds 0% or 3,488 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 10,644 shares.