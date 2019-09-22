Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holding by $406,700 as Share Price Rose; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hydrogenics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Receives Court Approval for Proposed Transaction With Cummins (CMI) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydrogenics Announces Second Quarter Conference Call on August 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 175 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 550,000 shares. Heartland accumulated 0.07% or 67,352 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 18,617 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 45,440 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd has 12,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 10,231 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 0.02% or 18,170 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability owns 22,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Com Investment Advisers reported 21,900 shares. Synovus Fincl has 1,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 40,412 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 36,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 1,414 shares.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 248,395 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,584 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). M Kraus And holds 3.69% or 43,965 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors accumulated 15 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 1,745 shares. Castleark Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 770 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 905,373 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Grp. Westfield Cap Communication Ltd Partnership holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 690,169 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 16,300 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,061 shares. Jnba Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 404 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,676 shares to 554,463 shares, valued at $46.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,333 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.