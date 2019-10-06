Tsp Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Stake as Share Price Rose; Cambridge Trust Company Cut Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $5.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 75,049 shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 44,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 170,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 215,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 2.41M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.96 million for 22.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Middlesex Water Company CEO Dennis Doll Named Chairman of the Water Research Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main – GlobeNewswire” published on May 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tidewater Utilities Water/Wastewater Professionals Honored For Service and Expertise – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2017. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility – Water Supply Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Weak – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,689 shares to 117,889 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 25.33 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Xilinx, Inc. – XLNX – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street set for higher open ahead of manufacturing data – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

