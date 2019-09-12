Tsp Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Value Rose, Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $565,110

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 52,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82 million, down from 54,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 62,698 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Tournament Raises Funds for Connecting Generations – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues In Line – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MSEX or GWRS: Which Water Utility is a Better Pick Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $12.24M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 190 shares. National Invest Wi has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Federated Pa has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 10 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 702 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont stated it has 464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Financial In owns 1,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 625,290 shares. 7,116 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1,756 shares. 9,929 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Co. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 8,690 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 200 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 435 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “What to Look for When Buying Residential Real Estate Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf by 40,380 shares to 239,680 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2024 Corporate Bond Etf by 53,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd owns 199,590 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Sather Fin Gp reported 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability reported 20,425 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Condor Management has 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,940 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Lc has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 1.6% stake. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First National Bank Of Hutchinson has 2,412 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 47,314 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 20,709 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability stated it has 50,200 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has 2,103 shares. Oakmont Corporation reported 1,170 shares.