Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Position by $1.18 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Raised Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 16,247 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 1.41 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 615,507 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Leavell Mgmt stated it has 43,182 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Com accumulated 2,116 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Co has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,867 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beaumont Financial Prns Lc holds 0.54% or 31,615 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Nippon Life Americas has invested 1.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications holds 20,775 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Cahill Advisors owns 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,393 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fil Limited has 271,123 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated reported 9,642 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has invested 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 86,277 are owned by First Natl Tru Communication.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Incorporated owns 58,283 shares. First Manhattan holds 299,932 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 300 shares. Regions invested in 1,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 62,519 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 10,436 shares. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 464 shares. Blackhill Cap Incorporated has 6,666 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 4,000 shares. 20,234 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 630,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei reported 3,031 shares stake. Teton holds 0.16% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 29,633 shares.

