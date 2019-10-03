Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Position; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 222 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 255 cut down and sold holdings in Idexx Laboratories Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 70.76 million shares, down from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Idexx Laboratories Inc in top ten positions increased from 10 to 16 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 220 Increased: 144 New Position: 78.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) stake by 26.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc acquired 96,300 shares as Western Un Co (Prn) (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 455,078 shares with $9.05M value, up from 358,778 last quarter. Western Un Co (Prn) now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company owns 6,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Sun Life reported 30,289 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.26% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 203,754 shares in its portfolio. 17,640 are owned by Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.36 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,248 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Lc holds 226,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust accumulated 4,956 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Llc has 56,792 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 251,201 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com holds 76,375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Independent Franchise Partners Llp stated it has 5.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Among 2 analysts covering Western Union (NYSE:WU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Union has $2800 highest and $1900 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 3.34% above currents $22.74 stock price. Western Union had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 30 with “Underweight”.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 59.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.71% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $270.61. About 68,913 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END'S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.30 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 58.36 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 12.68% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for 687,616 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 4.47 million shares or 6.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 5.67% invested in the company for 480,306 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Llc has invested 4.62% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3.94 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.