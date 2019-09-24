Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Par Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $19.34 Million as Stock Price Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 264,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 314,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 550,330 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 7.76 million shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1.

