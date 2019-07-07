Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Stake in Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Increased Holding in Intrexon (XON) as Stock Value Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 1.25M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 354,035 shares traded or 151.86% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Paloma owns 50,994 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.04% or 53 shares in its portfolio. First Washington Corp reported 1.46% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.13M shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 45,615 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 88,817 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 112,736 shares. 20,167 are held by Stephens Ar. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Lagoda Investment Mgmt Lp reported 103,388 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 14,600 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,001 shares.

