Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Position by $1.03 Million; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 3.42M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Still Confident in Rationale for Deal; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – 10 OF 13 EMPLOYEES TRAPPED FOLLOWING SEISMIC EVENT YESTERDAY, AT MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS, HAVE NOW BEEN RESCUED; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

