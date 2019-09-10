Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Holding by $1.03 Million; Share Value Rose; Tiger Management Has Raised Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 3.93 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PLANNED RESTRUCTURING BY LONMIN OF HIGHER COST GENERATION 1 SHAFTS, WHICH HAVE REACHED END OF THEIR RESERVE LIVES, HAS COMMENCED; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS MASAKHANE OPS TO REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PROBE; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THE OTHER TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AND ARE IN A STABLE CONDITION; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN UNION SAYS 79 WORKERS TRAPPED AT SIBANYE MINE; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 4.37 million shares traded or 119.90% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 18/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. TO ACQUIRE GENERALI BELGIUM S.A; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 10/04/2018 – Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 bln for third natural resources fund; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Sterling, Plateau, BC Partners, Presidio, Actis, Equistone – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “P-E firms eye SPX Flow’s power and energy unit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lonestar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.43% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 430,796 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 588,058 shares. Oppenheimer holds 88,997 shares. Bbr Prtnrs holds 0.04% or 10,008 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Glenmede Na holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiger Ltd owns 37.66M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 22,424 shares. Jane Street Llc holds 0.01% or 116,948 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.31% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 87,418 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Regions holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).