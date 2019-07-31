Tsp Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Chemed New (Prn) (CHE) as Share Value Rose; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (Prn) (CHE) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $406. About 38,449 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 181,544 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) CEO Iain Ross on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chemed Corp (CHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.49M for 31.42 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.