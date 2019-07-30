Tsp Capital Management Group Has Cut By $312,000 Its Chemed New (Prn) (CHE) Position; Energy Recovery (ERII)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 38 cut down and sold their holdings in Energy Recovery Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 16.87 million shares, down from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Energy Recovery Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased Chemed Corp New (Prn) (CHE) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 975 shares as Chemed Corp New (Prn) (CHE)’s stock rose 8.34%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 20,525 shares with $6.57M value, down from 21,500 last quarter. Chemed Corp New (Prn) now has $6.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $400.4. About 113,101 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,682 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,052 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Invesco accumulated 243,975 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 1,384 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 31,926 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 87,100 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 2,895 shares. Cookson Peirce & Com Inc reported 0.15% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 1,902 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,945 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 1.94 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.48M for 30.99 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. for 3.11 million shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 1.10 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.75% invested in the company for 813,585 shares. The Nebraska-based Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 542,530 shares.

The stock increased 2.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 67,996 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – CHRIS GANNON SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO SINCE FEBRUARY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 09/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII); 09/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO

