Tsp Capital Management Group Decreased Its Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holding by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Cut by $308,490

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $273.23. About 851,870 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 34,756 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based First Financial Corp In has invested 0.05% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 47,399 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 9,069 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,909 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 13,011 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 295 shares. 630,016 were reported by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Amer Gru holds 10,155 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.14% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 80,373 are held by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.33% or 14,385 shares in its portfolio. Natl Investment Ser Wi holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 8,485 shares.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares to 274,570 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.