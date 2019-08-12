Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Position By $1.18 Million; Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX)’s stock rose 10.36%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 153,465 shares with $8.59M value, down from 174,850 last quarter. Middlesex Water Co (Prn) now has $988.45M valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 67,483 shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Orion Engineered Carbons had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. See Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 398,176 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $747.23 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

