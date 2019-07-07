Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Comcast New (Prn) (CMCSA) Position by $1.31 Million; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $32.74 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 11.61M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 311,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 billion, up from 18.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.02M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 116,326 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $68.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.