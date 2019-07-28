Tsp Capital Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL); As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Value Rose, Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 2.44 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 15/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED (TRADING AS SIBANYE-STILLWATER) OF LONMIN PLC; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 07/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS SEVEN EMPLOYEES PASSED AWAY FROM INJURIES; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED, EMPLOYEES RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AS PRECAUTION CO WITHDREW ALL EMPLOYEES IN VICINITY OF INCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 18/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYE-STILLWATER CEO CONFIDENT OF LONMIN TAKEOVER, MANAGEMENT MUST MAINTAIN CASH; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN UNION SAYS 79 WORKERS TRAPPED AT SIBANYE MINE; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PRODUCTION FROM REST OF MINES MAKING UP DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.41 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 31,504 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 14,795 shares in its portfolio. 16,161 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 260,349 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.02% or 36.26M shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust Co stated it has 18,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 3.63M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 655,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 369,212 shares. Long Pond Capital LP has invested 1.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 71,340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Co has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).