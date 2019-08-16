Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted Position in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) as Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 1.48M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PURSUING ITS DELEVERAGING STRATEGY, AND GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR 7 WORKERS AT S. AFRICA GOLD MINE; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CONSIDERING PIPELINE FINANCING, STREAMING AGREEMENTS AND HEDGING BUT NOT RAISING EQUITY TO CUT DEBT; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal; 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye, Redefine as South African Troubles Mount

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 92,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 115,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.16M, down from 208,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $203.05. About 1.70M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sibanye-Stillwater: The Issues At Hand – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sibanye-Stillwater says five-month gold strike over – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Plunged on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sibanye-Stillwater reduces planned job cuts in mining restructure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B has 2.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,267 shares. Bainco has 48,036 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,771 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 265,887 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Lc invested in 20,405 shares. Bluespruce Limited Partnership accumulated 6.02% or 711,774 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates holds 28,883 shares. 418,984 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Staley Capital Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,669 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12.17M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 1,393 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,323 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 965,528 shares. Boston stated it has 3,652 shares. Johnson Grp holds 0.13% or 7,569 shares in its portfolio.