Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined; Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.20 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 1.31 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Uncertainty Driven by Concerns Around Leverage; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda ZAR1.57B; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS GROUP LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOUND; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD FURTHER UPDATE ON SEISMIC INCIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Facility Increased to Accommodate Growth; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT ON 22 MAY AT IKAMVA MINE, KLOOF OPS, WHICH CAUSED FALL OF GROUND AND RESULTED IN INJURIES TO 3 EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Sibanye Makes the Case for Speedy Approval of Lonmin Deal

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 938.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 80,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,315 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 61,418 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 160,435 shares to 202,195 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At Home Group Inc by 165,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,815 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock or 1,955 shares.