Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Position; Ingredion (INGR) Holding Has Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 11,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 81,990 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 70,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 374,817 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

