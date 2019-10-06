TSO3 Inc. (TOS) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Matarin Capital Management Decreased Schnitzer Steel Inds (SCHN) Stake By $1.25 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (SCHN) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 48,003 shares as Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (SCHN)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 464,598 shares with $12.16M value, down from 512,601 last quarter. Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc now has $535.84 million valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 101,816 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Analysts expect TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) to report $-0.04 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, TSO3 Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4275. About 76,925 shares traded. TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries has $25 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 19.94% above currents $20.01 stock price. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, September 23 report.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

TSO3 Inc. engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. The company has market cap of $39.98 million. The company's principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and sells the STERIZONE 125L+ sterilizer, which is designed for terminal sterilization of heat and moisture sensitive medical devices, and is intended for the reprocessing of general instruments, rigid channel instruments, and single/multi-channel rigid endoscopes, as well as short and long single/multi-channel flexible endoscopes; and STERIZONE CI+ chemical indicator in Canada.

Another recent and important TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Investors Who Bought TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019.