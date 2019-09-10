Tsmc (TSM) Stock Price Declined While Flow Traders Us Decreased Position; As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stock Declined, Lilly Endowment Lowered Its Position

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 billion, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 2.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 2.22M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 751,387 shares to 776,071 shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers Msci Germany Hedged (DBGR) by 34,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 19.17 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of stock or 205,000 shares.