Tsmc (TSM) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Cut Stake; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Professional Advisory Services Trimmed Holding by $1.65 Million

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 114,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, down from 124,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $188.86. About 10.32 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg silent during Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS EU WILL MONITOR CLOSELY FACEBOOK’S IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW EU PRIVACY RULES; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 19/03/2018 – Facebook had its worst day in nearly 4 years, and @verrone_chris thinks there’s more pain ahead $FB

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 6.45M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers Short Duration High by 15,625 shares to 20,457 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 3,206 shares to 159,640 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.