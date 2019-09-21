Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

As Shipping businesses, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.44 N/A -1.52 0.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.54 N/A -5.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Performance Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Performance Shipping Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Performance Shipping Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.8% of Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.21% of Performance Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has weaker performance than Performance Shipping Inc.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.