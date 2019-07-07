Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.55 N/A -1.52 0.00 Euronav NV 8 2.67 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Euronav NV 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 0% respectively. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share owned by insiders are 33.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 5.38% -3.2% -2.06% -6.46% -11.2% 25.19% Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronav NV.

Summary

Euronav NV beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.