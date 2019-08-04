Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.47 N/A -1.52 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 13 0.74 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Capital Product Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Capital Product Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Capital Product Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 32% respectively. 33.3% are Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has weaker performance than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.