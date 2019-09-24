Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.48 N/A -1.30 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.35 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 19.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Competitively, 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.