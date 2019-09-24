Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.48
|N/A
|-1.30
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|7
|0.35
|N/A
|-4.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.6%
|-4.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 19.21%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Competitively, 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|-2.46%
|11.85%
|45.5%
|23.14%
|-21.33%
|59.88%
Summary
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
