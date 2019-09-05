Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.49 N/A -1.30 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.13 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Euronav NV beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.