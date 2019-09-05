Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.49
|N/A
|-1.30
|0.00
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.13
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Euronav NV beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
