Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

As Shipping businesses, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.53 0.00 Danaos Corporation 12 0.31 N/A 1.33 8.46

In table 1 we can see Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Danaos Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Danaos Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 63.3% of Danaos Corporation shares. Competitively, Danaos Corporation has 58.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52%

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.