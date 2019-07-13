Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Contrasting side by side

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.51
|N/A
|-1.53
|0.00
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.64%
|-0.83%
|2.24%
|-1.34%
|-0.95%
|5.52%
Summary
Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
