Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Comparing side by side

Both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.30 0.00 Danaos Corporation 11 0.24 N/A 1.33 6.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Danaos Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Danaos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.7% of Danaos Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99%

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Danaos Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.